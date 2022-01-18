Elden Ring's character creator is a true monster factory

Let's be honest: while From Software's games are good at a lot of things, they aren't particularly well-known for their robust character creators, especially compared to multiplayer-focused games like Final Fantasy XIV.

However, leaked video of the Elden Ring character creation suite looks like a big step up from Dark Souls 3 — especially if you want to play as a weird-looking homunculus.

Unauthorized access — The footage was uploaded by the YouTuber ER-SA and picked up by VGC. Though the original video was taken down — presumably due to a copyright claim from publisher Bandai Namco — you can find the video on ER-SA's channel and elsewhere with a little bit of Googling.

It's pretty obvious that the character creator is still in a non-final state here, as almost all of the selection options are grayed out. That said, it appears that there's a lot of different customization options, and that turning the adjustment dials all the way up can produce some truly monstrous results. The video concludes with the player finalizing a character that looks a lot like a certain memetic green ogre, complete with club. We here at Input approve.

Making moves — It might be hard to believe, but we're only a little more than a month away from the release of Elden Ring on February 24. This is the first time we've seen the game's character creator, as the much-publicized network test only allowed players to pick from pre-made models rather than forging their own.

In other From Software news, there's a rumor making the rounds that a new Armored Core is in development. While the Souls games put FromSoft on the map in the west, the mech series has an enthusiastic fanbase that is more than ready for a new entry. So far, we don't have any confirmation that the game is actually in-the-works, though the above screenshots that recently emerged on social media that certainly look a lot like the previous games.