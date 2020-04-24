Elijah Wood's wholesome Animal Crossing exchange is exactly what we need right now

One of the best things about Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the ability to flock to strange and unknown islands. People do this all the time for all sorts of reasons. Sometimes they visit another island to gaze at the stars and other times, to ask for fruits and flowers. It looks like Elijah Wood needed to do just that, so he visited a fan's island on Animal Crossing.

As a result, Wood gave us some extremely wholesome content to thrive on during quarantine. And a good lesson in Animal Crossing etiquette, too.

Model Animal Crossing citizen — If you have any familiarity with Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you know that some gamers can be pretty awful to your island. They'll ravage the crops, destroy your fruits, take what they want, and leave without saying thank you. There is a reason why some players are even turning to bouncers to ramp up turnip security.

Thankfully, given his performances in Lord of The Rings and Sin City, Wood is intimately aware of the struggle between good and evil. On Animal Crossing, Wood is the ideal citizen. When he visited Twitter user @directedbyrian's island, he asked for the gamer's permission before plucking any fruit. Here's that extremely sweet exchange.

Of course, like any respectable Animal Crossing player, Wood was also generous with compliments too.

Here's another wholesome clip from @directedbyrian and Wood's encounter.

Wood did what exemplary Animal Crossing players do. He asked for permission to pluck, offered sincere compliments, and let the island owner take some videos and clips of his famed visit. Not everything on Animal Crossing has to be Tom Nook levels of greedy, evil, and downright infuriating.