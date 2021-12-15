Even top Apple executives can’t get an Xbox these days

Tech execs — they’re just like us! Apple’s SVP of Services Eddy Cue was spotted following the Xbox Stock Alerts account on Twitter, just in time for the holiday gifting season. Tech executive watchdog account Big Tech Alert tweeted out the update yesterday, which might suggest that one of Apple’s highest-level executives is having a tough time scoring one of Xbox’s latest-gen consoles.

Why now? — The chip shortage has been well-documented. Unfortunately, it’s become more and more difficult to get ahold of any of the latest gen consoles or PC graphics cards despite an increase in total shipments over the past year.

A Silicon chip shortage, rampant bots, scalping and cryptocurrency miners have been blamed for the ongoing console crisis. It’s hard to imagine, but maybe consoles are so scarce right now that even Cue’s industry connections are having a tough time pulling through.

Exec surveillance — Big Tech Alert is known for its automated tweets on who top executives from companies like Google, Twitch, Netflix and YouTube are following and unfollowing. It also tracks the companies’ official Twitter accounts and any bio changes.

At Apple, Cue reports directly to CEO Tim Cook. Maybe he has a lead on where to snag one?