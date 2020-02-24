Facebook Gaming might soon allow you to stream Android games

Facebook is working on a feature to stream Android games through the Facebook Gaming platform, according to popular code leaker Jane Manchun Wong. The feature appears to allow live in-game streaming as well.

Manchun Wong says any Android game works with the feature. With its Gaming platform slowly but surely growing, Facebook is looking for any opportunity to expand.

Facebook Gaming is moving up — Though it isn’t anywhere up to Twitch’s user base yet, Facebook Gaming is still dreaming big. The social media giant’s gaming platform did see a small increase in market share from 2018 to 2019, moving it up from a measly one percent share to a slightly more impactful three percent share. That isn’t much in comparison to Twitch’s 73 percent share — but it’s growth.

And Facebook wants it to continue growing — Facebook is investing in its Gaming platform; it also acquired cloud-gaming company PlayGiga at the end of 2019. And even massive game series like Pokémon are releasing exclusives on Facebook Gaming now.

Facebook responded to Manchun Wong’s tweet with a GIF. The company has made no official mention of the feature.