If fan art is any indication, Capcom's towering vampire lady is a new favorite in the 'Resident Evil' franchise.
Capcom's Resident Evil Village has a new villain afoot, and she's making a splash in the fan community – like, a really big splash.
In fact, Lady Dimitrescu, whose name was revealed by Capcom last month, has garnered so much attention that Resident Evil Village's art director Tomonori Takano has already released a statement highlighting at least one fixation amongst fans – her height.