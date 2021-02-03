James Pero

Fan artists are running wild with 'Resident Evil's' new 9-foot villain

If fan art is any indication, Capcom's towering vampire lady is a new favorite in the 'Resident Evil' franchise.

Capcom's Resident Evil Village has a new villain afoot, and she's making a splash in the fan community – like, a really big splash.

🎥: Capcom

In fact, Lady Dimitrescu, whose name was revealed by Capcom last month, has garnered so much attention that Resident Evil Village's art director Tomonori Takano has already released a statement highlighting at least one fixation amongst fans – her height.

