The producer of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Yoshinori Kitase, has shared his thoughts on FF7 Remake’s future, his favorite game of the year, NFTs and the metaverse. Kitase is a Square Enix veteran, having been with the game publisher since 1991. He’s had an illustrious career so far, having worked on numerous Final Fantasy titles, multiple Kingdom Hearts and SaGa games and the 1995 hit Chrono Trigger.

Kitase recently spoke with Japanese gaming news publications 4Gamer and Famitsu, offering fans a glimpse into his perspective.

Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier. Square Enix

Reflecting on 2021 — Kitase is quite proud of Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, which publisher Square Enix released this year. The game blends RPG and battle royale elements and is currently in its first season.

His favorite game this year was Deathloop. “Time loops have always been popular in movies and novels. There are several games with it too, but I was impressed to see it used so well by an FPS. The online invasion system with Julianna is also praiseworthy,” Kitase said in a translation provided by Dualshockers.

Deathloop was hugely popular this year. Arkane Studios/Bethesda Softworks

The FF7 Remake producer loved the movie It’s a Summer Film! this year, a Japanese film that follows a group of young girls as they try to make a samurai movie.

When asked who his favorite person is in 2021, Kitase named Elon Musk, explaining that the way Musk has become a global celebrity who affects the financial markets with everything he says and does has been fun to watch.

Planning for 2022 — Kitase told Famitsu that his word for 2022 is “FF35th,” which could be a hint that special content is coming for Final Fantasy’s 35th anniversary. He also said that FF7 “will continue to expand itself in 2022.”

He’s looking forward to playing new Final Fantasy content that will be released in 2022 as well as upcoming SaGa, Star Ocean and Chocobo games.

In 2022, Kitase will be looking out for gaming-related developments in the Web 3 space. “It will be interesting to see how new technologies such as NFT and metaverse will be involved in the game world,” he said.