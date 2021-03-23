For $6, you can get this underrated, genre-bending shooter for PS4

Think about what you can buy for $6. Cheap USB cables at a gas station, razors, a face mask, a caramel Frappuccino? Or, you can get Titanfall 2, a game that delivers hours of entertainment.

Following Respawn Entertainment’s genre-defying original, Titanfall 2 has even more frenetic gameplay. While it feels like a normal shooter most of the time, running along walls and effortlessly jumping from building to building, or leaping into a robot for a wild killstreak gives the game depth you won’t get in other FPS.

Right now, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition is only $6 from the Playstation Store. That’s 80 percent off its usual $30 price tag. The game’s for PS4, but it’s also compatible with the PS5.

If you missed the original, you’re gonna love Titanfall 2 because everything is bigger, faster, and more explosive. For $6 bucks, you can’t really go wrong.

This is the ultimate edition of the game. Meaning you’ll get access to Titanfall 2, all of the deluxe edition DLC goodies, and a starter pack full of Titan pilot classes, custom skins, and double XP tokens.

You’ve got a week to claim this deal before it ends on April 1.