For $6, you can get this underrated, genre-bending shooter for PS4

If you missed the original, you’re gonna love the sequel because everything is bigger, faster, and more explosive.

Cory Gunther

Think about what you can buy for $6. Cheap USB cables at a gas station, razors, a face mask, a caramel Frappuccino? Or, you can get Titanfall 2, a game that delivers hours of entertainment.

Following Respawn Entertainment’s genre-defying original, Titanfall 2 has even more frenetic gameplay. While it feels like a normal shooter most of the time, running along walls and effortlessly jumping from building to building, or leaping into a robot for a wild killstreak gives the game depth you won’t get in other FPS.

Right now, Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition is only $6 from the Playstation Store. That’s 80 percent off its usual $30 price tag. The game’s for PS4, but it’s also compatible with the PS5.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
Jump into a massive Titan mech robot and destroy your enemy in this fast-paced futuristic shooter unlike anything else.

For $6 bucks, you can't really go wrong.

This is the ultimate edition of the game. Meaning you’ll get access to Titanfall 2, all of the deluxe edition DLC goodies, and a starter pack full of Titan pilot classes, custom skins, and double XP tokens.

You’ve got a week to claim this deal before it ends on April 1.