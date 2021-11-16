'Fortnite' has added ‘Naruto’ to its ever-expanding universe

In an announcement earlier today, Epic Games revealed the main characters from Naruto Shippuden are now available as playable characters in Fortnite. Or rather, they are available as purchasable skins along with a range of accessories from the popular anime series.

This collaboration is fairly wide-ranging, and aside from skins, back bling, and other cosmetics, includes new map sections and side-quests. Users can acquire outfits for the members of Team 7: Naruto (with Seventh Hokage variant Style), Sasuke (with the Snake Sword Pickaxe), Sakura (with Sakura Uchiha variant Style), and Kakashi (with Black Ops Kakashi variant Style) are all up for grabs.

Here’s a full list of the additional accessories:

Back Bling —

Pakkun Back Bling

Demond Wind Shuriken Back Bling

Hidden Leaf Cloak Back Bling

Scroll Back Bling

Pickaxes —

Black Ops Sword Pickaxe

Kunai Pickaxe (with Black variant Style)

Snake Sword

Hidan’s Scythe

Glider and Emotes —

Kurama Glider (Comes with the Shinobi Teamwork Loading Screen)

Summoning Jutsu Emote

Ramen Break Emote

There are also new loading screens that feature the worlds of Fortnite and Naruto colliding, along with a few bundles that mix and match the aforementioned skins and cosmetics. Players can discover Kakashi, who will be present throughout the rest of the concurrent season, and be assigned to a ninja-themed quest. Paper bomb kunai (throwing knives that are embedded with gunpowder) will be discoverable as new weapons.

Hidden Leaf Village Adventure Map— Through Fortnite’s creative mode interested parties can explore the iconic location from the Shippuden universe and be guided by an NPC Naruto. Here players can complete even more quests to unlock final valley and the chunin exam area. Keep in mind though that this feature will only be accessible until November 29.

The Naruto collaboration falls in line with the way Fortnite has kept players keen since it exploded in popularity in 2018: fresh tie-ups and collaborations. It arrives just after the game removed Travis Scott-related emotes, incorporated an Among Us mode, and rumors began circulating the game is set to receive a movie treatment. Really, playing Fortnite means waiting for the next recognizable piece of IP to be incorporated into the gameplay. And until the next announcement we’re happy to revel in Sasuke doing the “Gangham style” dance.