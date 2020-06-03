Adorable Game Gear Micro announced to celebrate Sega's 60th anniversary

We know it's bad out there and it feels like we shouldn't be celebrating anything. But we can't help but gush over this Game Gear Micro that Sega just announced for its 60th anniversary.

Words can't even describe how adorable this micro handheld is. I mean, just look at it! It's so tiny and so cute. And know how we get we go crazy for tiny gadgets.

Launching October 6 — According to Twitter user NintenDaan, Sega's releasing the Game Gear Micro in Japan on October 6 (the original release date for the Game Gear in 1990) for ¥4,980, which is about $45. Sega has since removed the information from its website, but you can see the screenshot below.

The Game Gear Micro is going to come in four different colors including black, blue, yellow, and red. As noted by Twitter user CookChristophe, the colors match the original colorways perfectly.

Gotta collect 'em all — This isn't your NES Classic or Sega Genesis Mini. Each color of the Game Gear Micro comes with its own library of games. To get all the games, you'll have to buy all the colors, which we're totally fine doing because, ahhh, so cute.

The black model includes Sonic the Hedgehog, Puyo Puyo, OutRun, and Royal Stone. The blue version has Sonic & Tails, Gunstar Heroes, Sylvan Tale, and Baku Baku Animal. The yellow Game Gear Micro includes Shining Force, Shining Force II, Shining Force Final Conflict, and another version of Puyo Puyo. And lastly, the red version includes Last Bible, Last Bible: Special, The G.G. Shinobi, and Columns.

These are the titles for the Japanese version of the Game Gear Micro. If Sega releases the handheld in the U.S., the games could be different.

So many questions — There's so much we don't know about the retro handheld. Besides clearly showing Sonic the Hedgehog on the screen, how big is the display? Are the D-pad and 1 + 2 buttons true to the original in feel and size? How many games will it have? What's the battery life going to be like?

Sega's not saying anything more until tomorrow, June 3, and hasn't released any videos of the Game Gear Micro in action yet. But check out the logo for the device.

Sega

Happy 30th Game Gear — The Game Gear was released 30 years ago on October 6, 1990. The portable handheld went head to head with Nintendo's wildly successful Game Boy with Sega touting better graphics and a color display.

Despite being technologically superior to the Game Boy on every level, the Game Gear faded into history for a number of reasons. First, it was massive. A real big chunky and heavy device. Second, it chewed threw battery like there was no tomorrow: it used six AA batteries compared to the Game Boy's four and it only lasted up to five hours versus the Game Boy's 30 hours. Nintendo also had the Game Gear beat with its larger library of games.

The Game Boy triumphed over the Game Gear, but it doesn't make the Game Gear Micro any less kawaii.

Easier than a DIY Dreamcast VMU emulator — We shared how to build the ultimate mini retro emulator out of a Dreamcast Visual Memory Unit. That requires a little bit of technical know-how and soldering. You can run more retro consoles on it and not just Sega games.

But if you're not the DIY type, the Game Gear Micro could be the way to go. It'll look equally adorable next to your Sega Genesis Mini.