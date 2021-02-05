These 'Cyberpunk 2077' parodies are just brutal

Gaming
After years of waiting, 'Cyberpunk 2077' is here, and it's basically been reduced to a meme.
'Cyberpunk 2077' is a lot of things, but to most, it's probably a disappointment. Its long-awaited release delivered a half-finished game, riddled with bugs and some pretty shoddy game mechanics. Just ask CD Projekt Red's shareholders about the game's reception.
Like any flop worth its weight in sarcastic tweets, the internet has taken Cyberpunk into it's not-so-loving arms and helped it evolve into what it was seemingly destined to become from the start... a meme.