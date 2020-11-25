Google promises the Stadia game lineup will get better

When Google introduced its cloud gaming service, Stadia, back in 2019, the innovative product seemed like it could have a big impact on the gaming industry. No longer would consumers have to shell out $300 or more for a game console that sits in their living rooms. Instead, people could play from their existing devices with just an internet connection — smartphones, laptops, and Chromecast dongles would all be able to play high-quality, AAA titles. That could open up the market to many casual gamers who otherwise would have hesitated to buy a console just to try that one game they're interested in.

Stadia is barebones — Skepticism that the technology could work reliably gave way to a different issue — Stadia's lack of, well, games. The service itself works as advertised, so long as you have a good internet connection. But none of the best-selling games are available on Stadia. Besides a few better-known titles like Destiny 2 and NBA 2K20, the service is mostly filled with indie games that casual gamers might not be too excited about. The technology can be super cool but if there aren't any games, what's the point?

Things could be turning around for the little service that could, however. In an interview with MobileSyrup, the director of games for Stadia, Jack Buser, said that 200 developers are working on more than 400 games for Stadia. And upcoming big-name releases for the platform include Doom Eternal, Borderlands 3, and even Cyberpunk 2077. No word on the release schedule for that big influx of games, though.

The cloud gaming market has heated up since Stadia launched. It's biggest competitor is probably Microsoft's Game Pass, a subscription service that incorporates cloud gaming and launched with more than 100 AAA games including heavy hitters like Halo and Gears of War. Microsoft also recently acquired ZeniMax/Bethesda and said all its future first-party releases will be available on Game Pass from day one. What's more, gamers only play $15 a month for access to the full catalog. On Stadia, there's no subscription option — you pay the full price for each title. Game Pass only supports cloud streaming on Android right now, but further platform support is coming.

Google's pitch — But maybe some people want to be able to buy a game once and play it ad infinitum. Google pitches Stadia now as being a free and accessible way to play games — buy a game once and you can play it wherever you are, for as long as you want. And not all games will be available via subscription anyway; Cyberpunk 2077 won't be available on Game Pass, for instance. If the Stadia release of that title next month goes well, it's possible that people will get excited about the service and think twice about trying to buy one of Microsoft or Sony's new consoles that are currently sold out. Stadia could be a great place to purchase titles not available through subscription, and complement a service like Game Pass that gives gamers access to Microsoft exclusives.

Maybe that's wishful thinking, but it's also not unreasonable that it's taking time for Google to find its footing in a new industry like gaming. Release cycles for new games take a long time, and Stadia is built on Linux, meaning games need to be ported over — something developers likely don't want to bother with for older titles.

Stadia still has a chance, if Google doesn't graveyard it first.