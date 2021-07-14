Grab this classic, remastered franchise for 45% off

The original Mafia was released in 2002 and threw players into the shoes of Tommy Angelo — A taxi driver who enters the Salieri crime family. Mafia was one of the first open-world games of the era and was driven by the fact that users could explore their environments. Imagine a more realistic and serious Grand Theft Auto where the driving mechanics had more in common with simulation racers.

Right now Steam is offering a discount on the Mafia Trilogy, which includes all three games in the franchise. Mafia: Definitive Edition is the first game in the trio and functions as a re-imagined version of the original. The other two games — Mafia: Definitive Edition(s) II and III came out more recently, in 2010 and 2016 respectively. By purchasing the bundle you will receive all of the DLC releases for the game as well.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

Keep in mind that this promotion will give you access to the games over PC and will run through July 26. Act now and learn the meaning of loyalty. Or end up swimming with the fishes.