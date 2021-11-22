Guy trains rats to (kinda sorta) play 'Doom'

Hey, wanna see watch rats play Doom? Well, okay, fine... they don’t much “play” Doom as they do “learn to walk atop a glorified mouse ball that propels them down a customized, straight-line level hallway which occasionally spawns a non-combative demon imp to gun down.” But still, it’s pretty adorable in a weird, kind of creepy way.

Check out the video below:

It definitely lives up to the video’s title of “Rats Running in Doom,” doesn’t it? Victor Tóth, the neuro-engineer responsible for the endeavor, wrote a lengthy rundown of the entire experiment (which honestly does have some pretty interesting end goals apart from “get rodents to blast various pixelated hellspawn.”

Stopped short of full-on Doomslayer — Unfortunately, Tóth writes that while he was able to construct a (very cute) rig that helped train his rats to traverse a Doom environment, time constraints prevented him from really getting into the weeds when it came to teaching his subjects how to properly blast away at their demonic on-screen enemies.

“I built a VR setup for rodents from scratch and trained three rats in an automated fashion, without manual intervention, to traverse a corridor rendered in the DOOM II engine," he noted. "Although I did implement the mechanisms to further train rats to shoot monsters in-game, I lacked the time to actually reinforce the behavior."

Someone much smarter than us needs to pick up where this innovator left off and finish the job, please.