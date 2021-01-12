Hell yes to this gaming chair's 60-inch rollout display

CES 2021
Razer's Project Brooklyn is the only immersive gaming chair we want to plant our butts in and never get out of.
Have you ever looked at your dinky gaming chair and just wished it had a 60-inch rollout display? Advanced vibration haptics? And 4D armrests that transform into tray tables for your gaming accessories?
If you answered yes, then you're gonna wish you had Razer's Project Brooklyn. Announced at CES 2021 alongside its Project Hazel smart N95 mask and new Blade gaming laptops, Project Brooklyn is an immersive gaming chair that builds on the company's Iskur gaming chair.