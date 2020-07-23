Here's every Xbox Series X launch game Microsoft just announced

Today, during its Games Showcase livestream, Microsoft announced a slew of new titles coming to Xbox Series X in the fall or (likely) sometime next year. While it certainly didn't get us to the hype levels that Sony achieved during its PlayStation 5 rollout, the Xbox team gave us a solid reason not to count them out during the upcoming console war. The best part of today's announcement, better than any Halo or Fable game, is that Game Pass subscribers will be able to play every single release shown today as part of their subscription. Damn. That's tight.

Halo: Infinite — Microsoft’s great hope for the Xbox brand maintaining its cachet rests on Master Chief’s bulky green shoulders. Unsurprisingly, the graphics have been given a modern coat of paint and gameplay looks as tight as ever, but the amount of notes taken from Doom’s book will certainly raise eyebrows. Perhaps the biggest takeaway is just how… conventionally Halo it all is. Picture exactly what a Halo game in 2020 would be like. That’s what this is. No more, no less. Holiday 2020.

Forza Motorsport — The in-engine graphics for the compulsory racing launch game, Forza Motorsport, are jaw-dropping. They’re stunning and nearly photo-realistic. What’s another word we can use? Shocking? They’re shocking. This is next-gen. A feast for the eyes.

Grounded — Dreamworks called and it wants its sense of humor back. This is some A Bug’s Life / Honey I Shunk the Kids / Toy Story nonsense that would look a lot more fun if it were 25% less delighted with itself. You can get your hands on it July 28th.

As Dusk Falls — Int./Night showed an interactive drama that looks like a graphic novel set in the American Southwest. It’s very pretty — but we’re not exactly sure how you actually play it?

Psychonauts 2 — Take an edible for this next one. Double Fine is showing off one of the most anticipated cult releases of gaming history. How it took so long for Psychonauts to get a true sequel we will never know but expect its audience to not shut up about how underrated it is for decades to come. And fair enough, since this acid trip looks like a masterpiece.

Bungie is bringing Destiny 2 over. Eh. K. S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 — A first-person shooter survival horror game set in Chernobyl, Russia is oddly perfect for this apocalyptic moment in history. We will absolutely be picking this up as long as our actual reality doesn't resemble it too much come fall.

Tetris Effect absolutely fucking rules and we won’t hear a negative word about it so don't even try. The Gunk — It’s good to see another BIPOC female-led game but there’s not much to say about this one in particular — besides that we're on an alien world and the antagonist seems to be some kind of Blob-like creature.

The Medium — Another grimdark story from the David Cage school of storytelling. This one has a Life is Strange / Control style gimmick that allows to player to see two different versions of the plot as it plays out, one supernatural and one less so. While it's very pretty, gameplay will hopefully feel better than this trailer is making it out to be.

Crossfire X — What if you were playing yet another game like Control but you were in an Iron Man suit and it’s also Call of Duty. Is that something you would like? Then you like this!

Fable — Playground Games got the oh-so-coveted “one more thing” slot for this absolutely stunning tongue-in-cheek trailer for the next sequel (reboot?) in the Fable franchise. Fans are currently, and will continue to be, losing their minds over this announcement. Will this entry finally be the game that delivers on the franchise’s sky-high concept of good vs. evil? We’re praying.

Microsoft also announced that other existing games Sea of Thieves, Forza Horizon 4, and Gears 5 will also be coming to its new box, naturally. What else will the future hold? Perhaps quite a bit more, as Microsoft used its final moments today to tease another Game Showcase event that will highlight further titles in the next few months. Hopefully, we'll finally get Kameo: Elements of Power 2. (Jk, jk. We really want some Banjo-Kazooie.)