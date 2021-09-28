The ‘Death Stranding' precursor is on sale for a wildly cheap $7.49, but only for two days

Hideo Kojima's sprawling, genre-busting, head-spinning open world epic Death Stranding just made its way to the PS5 in a new director's cut. But before Kojima envisioned the world of BRIDGES and MULEs — he crafted the blueprint for the post-apocalyptic stealth adventure in another historic title. And now, you can get that game (and its previous installment) on your PC — Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain and Metal Gear Solid: Ground Zeroes — for an insanely low price of $7.49 on Steam right now. That’s two stunning, full length Kojima titles for about the price of lunch at McDonald’s. But you better move fast, because this deal ends in just two days.

Much like its wildly popular successor, Metal Gear Solid V presents players with massive open world environments that a player can navigate in just about any way they want. Taking control of legendary protagonist Snake (in this case Punished "Venom" Snake), you peel back the many layers on a global conflict and military conspiracy that affects the life of every man, woman, and child on the planet (of course). You also get to admire the gorgeous scenery, real-time weather system, modify your prosthetic arm with all kinds of goodies, and light up a "Phantom Cigar" when the mood strikes. The game is moody, thought-provoking, and most of all — a ton of fun. If you've already finished up Death Stranding, or are looking for an adventure with much of the same vibe, Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Edition is an investment you need to make.

So what are you waiting for? The game is only on sale for a few more days, and considering this title is about as AAA as AAA games get, you'd be crazy not to snatch it up right. Are you listening to us? Snake? SNAKE!!??

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.