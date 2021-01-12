How Sony killed Sega with one word

Remember the '90s, when Donald Trump was an entertainment has-been and cartoon mascots ruled the world? It was great! Unless you were Sega.

Nintendo made it through unscathed but Sega's roller coaster decade took it from the king of gaming to merely an also-ran. By the turn of the millennium, the fate of Sonic's Japanese-American entertainment empire had been sealed, thanks in no small part to a little gadget called the PlayStation.

Grab your Surge Cola and put on some Spice Girls, because in our new video, we're taking a look back at just what happened to the blue blur.