How to beat 'Super Mario Bros.' in three minutes

Gaming
YouTuber, Bismuth, breaks down exactly how a world-record speedrun beats Super Mario Bros. 3 in a little more than three minutes.
Speedruns are fun to watch. They involve just the right amount of prowess and muscle memory that make classic games like Super Mario such fun to play. Apparently, they can also involve some pretty nifty hacking.
This summer, a speedrunner by the name of Zikubi managed to completely smash the world record for Super Mario 3 completion by using gameplay to reprogram how the game reacts.