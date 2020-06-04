How to build the ultimate Sega Dreamcast

Sega Week
The Sega Dreamcast was the swan song for the game company with attitude — and what a song it was. The Dreamcast may be the quirkiest, most offbeat system ever released by a major company, with titles like Shenmue, Rez, and Crazy Taxi which never would have seen the light of day at any other company. If you’re looking to explore all the console has to offer, here’s the best way to do it.
There was only ever one design for the Dreamcast but within that design were several distinct models. For our purposes, you need to use a VA0 or VA1 console, which are compatible with the most mods.
We love the original Dreamcast controller, even with its weird wire placement, but some people may prefer the upcoming Retro Fighters StrikerDC, which has a more traditional shape. Regardless, you'll need wire extensions if you want to play from your couch, as there are no wireless Dreamcast controllers as of yet.