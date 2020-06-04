How to build the ultimate Sega Dreamcast

Sega Week

The Sega Dreamcast was the swan song for the game company with attitude — and what a song it was. The Dreamcast may be the quirkiest, most offbeat system ever released by a major company, with titles like Shenmue, Rez, and Crazy Taxi which never would have seen the light of day at any other company. If you’re looking to explore all the console has to offer, here’s the best way to do it.