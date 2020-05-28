How to build the ultimate Sega Game Gear

Sega Week
Everything you need to build a killer Game Boy killer.
The Game Gear came in two versions: One produced by Sega and one later re-released by Majesco. The latter does not support the system’s TV tuner (which would no longer work with modern airwaves anyway) nor the Master Gear Converter which allows the system to play Master System games.
Functionally, the units are otherwise the same save for almost unnoticeable aesthetic differences.
The Everdrive GG X7 is a classic flash cart, which enables owners to load Game Gear ROMs to an SD card and, thanks their small file size, fit the console’s entire library into one cartridge. This unit provides instant loading, low power consumption, and also supports Master System games.