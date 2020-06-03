How to build the ultimate Sega Master System

Sega Week
The Sega Master System is under-appreciated for two reasons: the Genesis and the NES. It never really rose to a place of true competition for the NES, despite having many incredible games on offer. And, since the Genesis was such a massive hit, it became synonymous with Sega. Today, let’s change that.
We’re going to go with the original American Master System (SMS) model, since it is the easiest to mod and most common to find in the wild. Its iconic design is also nothing to sneeze at.
This model of SMS requires no modding to achieve RGB output. Just hook a SCART cable up to an OSSC and, voila, you’ve got HDMI video.