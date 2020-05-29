How to build the ultimate Sega Nomad

Sega Week
Leave your friends and family saying "Switch who?"
The Nomad, much like the Game Gear, wowed fans in the ‘90s with its backlit color screen. Nowadays, consumers expect a much higher quality display. To that end, we recommend replacing the built in screen with a new 3.5” TFT LCD panel harvested from a parking monitor. It's a bit of work but luckily the parts are cheap.
Since consumers were powering an entire Sega Genesis, controller, and display, the Nomad was at its best when plugged into the wall. It comes with a bulky, inconvenient battery pack (which is what technically makes the system portable) but we’d prefer installing an internal battery.