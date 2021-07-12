Gaming
The Nintendo Switch (OLED model) isn’t the ‘Switch Pro’ we were all expecting. Not to worry because you can build your own and upgrade your Switch in ways Nintendo won’t.
The OLED display is basically the only new feature worth buying the new Switch (OLED model) come October 8. It’s also the only thing you can’t improve on your regular Switch. If you’re disappointed that the OLED Switch isn’t a ‘Switch Pro’ you know what you gotta do: build your own.
The first thing you need is a Switch — a regular one, not the Switch Lite. If you already have one, you’re good to go. If not, they’re not as hard to find as they were last year during the height of the pandemic.