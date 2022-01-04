HyperX's new headset has a monstrous 300 hours of battery life

CES 2022
HyperX is bringing all kinds of updated accessories to CES 2022, including a wireless headset with a battery life it claims will last for more than a week on a single charge.
The HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless Headset is the wireless version of HyperX’s wired Cloud Alpha headset and comes with some impressive features.
HyperX says the device gets up to 300 hours of battery life on a single charge, supports DTS Headphone: X for “3D spatial audio”, and an updated dual-chamber driver design that allows for the same sound performance in a smaller body.