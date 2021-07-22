Dead Space Lives

The survival horror classic Dead Space is getting a next-gen remake

Dead Space is back from the... well, you know.

Andrew Paul

Dead Space has returned to make us whole! It’s been eight years since the last entry in the iconic survival sci-fi horror series, but today saw some very cool news courtesy of EA Play Live — a “ground-up” remake of the original using the Frostbite game engine for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X consoles. The one-minute announcement teaser trailer is light on the details (as most teasers are), but we assume the plot will remain essentially the same: set in the 26th-century, Dead Space followed engineer Isaac Clarke as he conducts a search and rescue mission for his girlfriend after the government spacecraft she’s aboard goes radio-silent. Upon arrival on the ship, Clarke encounters a whole host of nasty, body horror in the form of Necromorphs — mutated human hosts related to alien technology and a fanatical religious movement called Unitology. It’s... a lot, but it’s also super terrifying and badass.

Originally developed by the now-defunct studio, Visceral Games, the new Dead Space is being remade by Motive, who recently released the pretty well-received Star Wars: Squadrons. Unfortunately, no release date or window has been given yet, but we expect that to change in the pretty near future. Check out the trailer below.

Impatient to be terrified? — The new Dead Space’s missing release date got you down? Have no fear (wait...), there’s still a ton of great horror gaming to tide you over in the meantime. One you might not have heard of yet is Devotion, a release from Taiwanese developers Red Candle Games that, until recently, was stuck in censorship hell thanks to the Chinese government’s ire regarding a small, in-game joke mocking President Xi Jinping. After years of limbo, Devotion is now available to download DRM-free, and is well-worth horror gaming fans’ time.

Then there’s Darkwood, another lesser-known spook title courtesy of Acid Wizard Studios. Unlike Devotion, Darkwood is a top-down, slightly cartoonish art design, but don’t let that fool you—the game can get seriously creepy, seriously fast. Of course, if all else fails, just take a quick look around you and at the headlines online. We’ve made a good argument in the past that, contrary to popular belief, we’re all pretty much stuck in a cheesy, b-grade sci-fi horror movie from the 1980’s.