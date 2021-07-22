Dead Space has returned to make us whole! It’s been eight years since the last entry in the iconic survival sci-fi horror series, but today saw some very cool news courtesy of EA Play Live — a “ground-up” remake of the original using the Frostbite game engine for release on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X consoles. The one-minute announcement teaser trailer is light on the details (as most teasers are), but we assume the plot will remain essentially the same: set in the 26th-century, Dead Space followed engineer Isaac Clarke as he conducts a search and rescue mission for his girlfriend after the government spacecraft she’s aboard goes radio-silent. Upon arrival on the ship, Clarke encounters a whole host of nasty, body horror in the form of Necromorphs — mutated human hosts related to alien technology and a fanatical religious movement called Unitology. It’s... a lot, but it’s also super terrifying and badass.

Originally developed by the now-defunct studio, Visceral Games, the new Dead Space is being remade by Motive, who recently released the pretty well-received Star Wars: Squadrons. Unfortunately, no release date or window has been given yet, but we expect that to change in the pretty near future. Check out the trailer below.

Impatient to be terrified? — The new Dead Space’s missing release date got you down? Have no fear (wait...), there’s still a ton of great horror gaming to tide you over in the meantime. One you might not have heard of yet is Devotion, a release from Taiwanese developers Red Candle Games that, until recently, was stuck in censorship hell thanks to the Chinese government’s ire regarding a small, in-game joke mocking President Xi Jinping. After years of limbo, Devotion is now available to download DRM-free, and is well-worth horror gaming fans’ time.

Then there’s Darkwood, another lesser-known spook title courtesy of Acid Wizard Studios. Unlike Devotion, Darkwood is a top-down, slightly cartoonish art design, but don’t let that fool you—the game can get seriously creepy, seriously fast. Of course, if all else fails, just take a quick look around you and at the headlines online. We’ve made a good argument in the past that, contrary to popular belief, we’re all pretty much stuck in a cheesy, b-grade sci-fi horror movie from the 1980’s.