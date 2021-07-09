Toward the middle of 2017, a friend of mine told me about a new kind of game that I had only been familiar with from the Hunger Games movie franchise and, of course, the Japanese action-thriller sharing the genre’s name, Battle Royale. I remember thinking to myself, what do you mean there is a single map with 100 players on it until the last one standing wins? The concept seemed so fresh and exhilarating, yet so simple, that I couldn’t fathom it hadn’t been done before. We all know what happened next: The genre took off with the explosion of Fortnite and developers began looking for ways to crack into the space.

While a lite version of PUBG was free-to-play, servers shut down for this iteration of the game in April — but don’t worry because you can grab the battle royale game for 50 percent off right now through Steam. PUBG is being discounted from $29.99 to $14.99 until July 12th, making it a great option to get some run-in for this weekend.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

PUBG is grittier and more simulation-shooter based than its other battle royale counterparts. You can really feel the intensity of the stakes with harsher environments and real weight to game mechanics. Keep in mind this offering is for a Steam key, so you’ll need a PC to play!