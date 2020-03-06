Konami delays its TurboGrafx-16 mini revival because of the coronavirus

Last year in July, when the coronavirus hadn't effectively disrupted the world yet, Konami announced that it would launch a miniature retro revival of the TurboGrafx-16 console in March 2020. It was supposed to include 50 game titles, similar to Nintendo NES Classic Edition and Sega Genesis Mini revivals.
Well, that just got indefinitely delayed thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, the company announced on Friday. Diehard fans will have to wait for the PC Engine/Core Grafx/TurboGrafx-16 Mini. Hey, it gives them time to remember the name of which version they bought!
Delayed until further notice — "We thank you for your continual support towards our products and services," the company officially stated on Twitter. "Regarding the PC Engine Core Grafx mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the delivery of all PC Engine Core Grafx mini products, which was scheduled for March 19th, 2020, will be delayed until further notice."
"We deeply apologize to our customers for the significant inconvenience, and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation," the company added.
Coronavirus hits the global economy — Konami isn't alone in battling COVID-19's impact on its manufacturing business. Companies like Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Airbus, General Motors, and Toyota have slowed their production lines over the outbreak. In February, Apple — which heavily relies on Chinese labor for its products — announced that it was cutting down on sales for this quarter as the deadly virus gripped the sector. In an unmistakably pessimistic note, the tech giant added that the virus had affected the overall chain of demand and supply, as both were tanking. Beyond the tech sector, the airlines industry is expected to face a $113 billion hit if the virus isn't contained. As much as we all miss Bonk, an indefinitely delayed retro console revival is just one small part of the global crisis.