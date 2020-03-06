Konami delays its TurboGrafx-16 mini revival because of the coronavirus

Last year in July, when the coronavirus hadn't effectively disrupted the world yet, Konami announced that it would launch a miniature retro revival of the TurboGrafx-16 console in March 2020. It was supposed to include 50 game titles, similar to Nintendo NES Classic Edition and Sega Genesis Mini revivals.

Well, that just got indefinitely delayed thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, the company announced on Friday. Diehard fans will have to wait for the PC Engine/Core Grafx/TurboGrafx-16 Mini. Hey, it gives them time to remember the name of which version they bought!

Delayed until further notice — "We thank you for your continual support towards our products and services," the company officially stated on Twitter. "Regarding the PC Engine Core Grafx mini console and its peripheral accessories, the manufacturing and shipping facilities in China have encountered an unavoidable suspension due to the current Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. As a result, the delivery of all PC Engine Core Grafx mini products, which was scheduled for March 19th, 2020, will be delayed until further notice."

"We deeply apologize to our customers for the significant inconvenience, and we humbly ask for your understanding and patience while we keep our close attention on the situation," the company added.