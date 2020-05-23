Limbo is the perfect game for the survivalist in you

The Backlog
Gorgeous monochrome graphics. Infinitely hostile world. Terrifying puzzles. And a little boy trying to come out of it alive — in one piece.
Released in 2010, Limbo follows a devastatingly simple formula: your nameless protagonist wakes up on the "edge of hell" (derivative of Catholic imagery concerning "limbus" or a kind of purgatory state).
That's what Limbo's maker, Danish indie game studio Playdead, lets you know right off the bat when your character — a literal child — finds himself facing a behemoth spider ready to kill anything that moves, including him.