'Loop Hero' lets you control the apocalypse, not its savior

Gaming
This simple but innovative RPG dangles hope in front of the player that maybe this time, things will be different.
Devolver Digital are no strangers to publishing quirky indie titles that put a new spin on old ideas.
Their latest game, Loop Hero, is no different — an RPG that has you controlling the world around the main character rather than playing as them.
Loop Hero is set amidst the remnants of the universe after a near total apocalypse, asking its titular Hero to slowly rebuild against insurmountable odds.
Despite its grandiose premise, the game is charmingly simple.