M•A•C launches a 'The Sims' themed eyeshadow palette

A core mechanic of The Sims, the beloved life simulator that needs no introduction, has always been its character creation. Well, thanks to a new collaboration with M•A•C Cosmetics, its beauty tools are finally crossing over into the real world.

After having previously collaborated on in-game cosmetics, the brands have teamed up to launch a new eyeshadow palette they’re calling the Eye Shadow x9 Palette Starring The Sims. The nine-pan palette is out today for $32 (approximately §10.66) and features a collection of smoky brown matte and shimmer shadows which should work on any skin tone. The new set comes packaged in a custom Sims-inspired box.

Let's hope its buildable! MAC Cosmetics

Romero Jennings, M•A•C Director of Makeup Artistry, recently told NYLON: “Many gamers stream live and understand the power of the slightest gesture of makeup.” Adding that "They understand the impact it can make on themselves and their followers. Makeup and video games are the perfect escape to bring your perfect virtual world to the real life. Both definitely enhance our day-to-day lives."

“M•A•C and The Sims have similar values since we create for all skin tones,” he went on. “These shades are flattering in person and online. During New York quarantine, I realized that color and highlight are important when creating a flattering, virtual makeup. This palette has both, and is easy to use.”

Jennings also suggested using virtual characters as inspiration to create looks including a smoked out eye, or a soft, defined crease.