Magic: The Gathering's new cards put people of color front and center

After pulling racist cards last year, Wizards of the Coast is cleaning up its image.
After backlash against racist cards, Wizards of the Coast will look to court back fans of Magic: the Gathering with a new limited series that centers entirely on people of color.
The cards, which are a part of Magic's "Secret Lair" limited series, were spearheaded by game designer Sydney Adams and all proceeds will benefit Black Girls CODE, an organization that focuses on increasing diversity in the tech industry.