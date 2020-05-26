Surf's up

Microsoft Edge has a built-in surfing game that puts Chrome's dino to shame

Sorry, Google, but your jumping T-Rex suddenly looks both basic and dated.

Tom Maxwell

Microsoft's Edge browser doesn't just compete with Chrome on privacy features, it also competes on Easter eggs. It turns out that Edge includes a built-in surfing game, simply titled Surf Game, that's got various play modes, support for Xbox controllers, and can includes a giant, purple cephalopod that wants to ruin your ride. Google's jumping dinosaur has officially been outplayed.

Microsoft spent some time on this — Surf Game is a pretty typical infinite scroll-style game where the aim is to surf past obstacles and get your best time. Along the way you can collect power-ups and more hearts to defeat enemies and extend your life. In zig-zag mode you have to surf through gates to keep going, for instance. It's supremely cute and surprisingly fun.

Microsoft says you can play Surf Game using a keyboard, mouse, touchscreen, an Xbox controller, or even the Xbox Adaptive Controller for people with mobility impairments. You can even choose from a variety of characters to play as.

The option to play the game is presented on the "No internet connection" page, but you can play it anytime by typing edge://surf into the URL bar.

Google WYA? — Chrome's built-in game, T-Rex Chrome Dino Game, is a similar sidescrolling concept, but with less content. In that game, you simply use your keyboard's spacebar to make a dinosaur character jump over obstacles.

Google

I wouldn't shade Google too hard for being outdone here. Cute little built-in games aren't exactly a necessary feature of a web browser, after all. And T-Rex Chrome Dino Game did it first. Though it might help Edge get some downloads from people wanting to try out the game.