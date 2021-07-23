Microsoft Flight Simulator is getting some awesome peripherals

The latest iteration of Microsoft Flight Simulator has amassed a pretty sizable and dedicated fan base since it was released for PC last year — but, really, can you blame anyone’s obsession when a game is so detail-oriented that it includes real-time world events like giant, stuck ships and weather patterns in addition to its incredibly accurate aircraft? Next week things are about to ramp up to an entirely new level (altitude?) following the rollout of Microsoft Flight Simulator for Xbox Series X and S consoles: a new line of licensed partner peripherals to make your experience even more immersive.

External add-ons range from flight control systems to yoke-handle steering attachments and new mechanical gaming keyboards. Check out some of the upcoming options below... and start saving up now, because the accessories ain’t cheap.

Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls XPC — First up is the two offerings above, available exclusively for Xbox Series X / S consoles. Designed and developed by pilots and aerospace engineers, the rig includes full 180-degree yoke rotation with upgraded hall effect sensors, with a base featuring a switch panel that has master, alternator, avionics, and light switches, with a 5-position, spring-loaded ignition addition, to boot. Both left and right handles have 13 programmable switches and buttons “for a fully customizable flight experience.”

Neither a specific price point, nor an exact release date is available, but pre-orders will begin later this year with an eye on shipping sometime in early 2022.

Turtle Beach VelocityOne Flight — Next on the docket is this gorgeous controller featuring “true-to-life 180-degree yoke handle with built-in rudder controls,” custom lever, as well as a management display including a status indicator panel for real-time alerts and flight information. Turtle Beach’s peripheral is scheduled to release in the fall and is currently taking pre-orders for the $349.99 add-on.