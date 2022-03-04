Netflix’s interactive quiz game based on ‘Trivia Crack’ drops April 1

Fans of Trivia Crack will be delighted to hear that Netflix is creating an interactive trivia show based on the popular trivia app. Titled Trivia Quest, it’s set to launch on April 1, and a new episode will be released each day in April for a total of 30 episodes. This is some of the best news we’ve heard in weeks, and we can’t wait to unironically play this every single day.

What’s the show? You’ll get 24 multiple-choice questions (12 in standard mode and 12 in hard mode) in Trivia Crack’s standard array of categories: geography, entertainment, art, history, science, and sports. There’s also a loose plot— a villain named Evil Rocky has taken knowledge-loving citizens of Trivia Land hostage. When you answer questions correctly, you help them gain freedom.

Netflix Games is getting real — This isn’t the first Netflix feature that requires audience participation, and it certainly won’t be the last. Last month, Netflix released a trivia-based show called Cat Burglar developed by Charlie Booker, who previously worked on Netflix’s choose-your-own-adventure style show Bandersnatch, based on the hit show Black Mirror.

Earlier this week, Netflix released a blog post detailing its mission to “build a portfolio of world-class games - with no ads and no in-app purchases - that will delight our members around the world.” Already Android users can play Netflix games on their smartphones.

We’re expecting much, much more from Netflix’s gaming expansion. Whether or not that’s a good thing remains to be seen.