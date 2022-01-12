New trailer for ‘Kirby and the Forgotten Land’ reveals March release

Back in September, information regarding Nintendo’s 2022 release schedule leaked through the company’s Japanese scheduling site, and Spring 2022 seemed to be the period to look out for. Aside from heavy hitters like Splatoon 3, Bayonetta 3, and The Legend Of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (BOTW 2), another major franchise was revealed to be dropping a new title — Kirby. Kirby and the Forgotten Land rounds out what should be a strong release cycle for Nintendo (assuming nothing gets delayed, of course).

While Spring 2022 could mean any months between March and May, a new trailer for Forgotten Land dropped today which revealed the game will release on March 25.

Aside from a hard release date, the trailer also highlighted two features — Kirby’s iconic copying ability will be in full swing, in addition to a co-op mode.

Mirror, mirror on the wall — If you’ve played Super Smash Bros, or other Kirby games, for that matter, you’re aware of the copying ability. In the trailer, we see Kirby assume the identity of a magician, a tornado-caster, a hammer-warrior, and a sword-fighter (the last one looks strangely similar to Link). The fact that this power constitutes almost half of the trailer leads me to believe that it will be a huge component of the game.

Perhaps the most striking element of the trailer was the variety of game environments that our favorite pink, amorphous blob explores. The worlds that Kirby traverses vary from bright beaches to snowy landscapes to what looked like a huge coliseum. Forgotten Land looks like it might be one of the most expansive Kirby games out there.

All in all, this looks like a welcome addition and will give fans a much-needed game to play, considering 2021 was a year where Kirby made headlines for non-gaming-related news, like earning a Grammy nomination and getting close to becoming a LEGO set.