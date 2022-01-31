The 'New York Times' just bought Wordle because nothing is sacred

In a move that, you may or may not have seen coming, the New York Times Company has purchased Wordle, an inescapable and beloved (or loathed) word game. According to an announcement on Monday, the price was, “in the low seven figures,” and the game’s creator, Brooklyn software engineer, Josh Wardle, announced that he was pleased with the sale.

“If you’ve followed along with the story of World, you’ll know that NYT games play a big part in its origins and so this step feels very natural to me,” he wrote in a tweet. Earlier this month, Wardle told a Times reporter that he started Wordle for his partner who got really into word puzzles during the pandemic.

NurPhoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images