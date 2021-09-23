Nintendo is bringing N64 and Sega Genesis to Switch Online

During today’s Nintendo Direct presentation, longtime Switch owners were finally given something they’ve been begging for: Nintendo 64 games on Switch Online. Oh, and Sega Genesis to boot. Mic drop.

Nintendo’s previous consoles, the Wii and Wii U, both offered N64 and Genesis games from day one. Unlike those offerings, which had to be purchased on a title-by-title basis, these libraries will be included in the cost of Nintendo Switch Online. Though it’s important to note that these services will cost more than the standard subscription — which includes online multiplayer, as well as NES and SNES — a ridiculous ask from customers to play decades-old games.

It is not yet known when these additions will launch or what they will cost but it’s safe to assume they’ll drop before the lucrative holiday season.

About time — This is nonetheless welcome news to those of us who long ago grew bored with the NES and SNES games on offer. The N64 library marks the first 3D games available through Nintendo’s subscription service and the Sega Genesis marks the first non-Nintendo console. Man, if you’d have told me this in the ‘90s, I’d have laughed you out of the room. I would also be very confused about the extremely large, horizontal Game Boy you were holding.

Some, but not all, of the N64 games Nintendo will offer. Nintendo Some, but not all, of the Sega Genesis games Nintendo will offer. Nintendo

Nintendoes — The N64 games coming to Switch include: Super Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Starfox 64, Yoshi’s Story, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, Paper Mario, Banjo-Kazooie, WinBack: Covert Operations, Mario Tennis, F-Zero X, Sin and Punishment, and Dr. Mario 64.

The Sega Genesis games coming to Switch include: Castlevania Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, Musha, Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage, and Strider.

It’s currently unknown if these games will feature the many internet-centric enhancements that have been offered in Nintendo’s NES and SNES games. That would certainly help justify the additional price.

It’s like when Britney and Christina kissed.