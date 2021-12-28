Nintendo is bringing ‘Putt-Putt’ and ‘Freddi Fish’ to the Switch

Two popular children’s games from the 90s — Putt-Putt and Freddi Fish — are coming to the Nintendo Switch. Putt-Putt Travels Through Time and Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell will be added to the Nintendo Switch’s eShop in America and Europe on January 3. The children’s titles will release for the Switch in Japan and Asia on January 6.

What are they? — For those unfamiliar, both Putt-Putt and Freddi Fish are point-and-click games with storylines and objectives that kids as young as two years old can play. Kids and nostalgia-seeking adults alike will soon be able to navigate four different worlds in Putt-Putt or help find the missing shell in Freddi Fish 3.

Millennials are going to feel old AF playing this. Humongous Entertainment

Why does this matter? — Both games are currently available on Steam for less than $10 on Mac OS and PC, but the Nintendo Switch is the most kid-friendly gaming device out there. The Switch’s small Joy-Cons with simple buttons, limited internet access and multiple viewing options (using console screen or connecting to a TV) make it the ideal option for most parents. The handheld console’s high portability also allows parents to bring games along for trips away from home.

Making money — Without a doubt, there’s a boatload of money to be made in media for kids. Gaming content for kids is Nintendo’s bread and butter, so it makes sense that they’re porting a few now-retro children’s titles. Nintendo’s 10 bestselling games of 2021 all fall under the kid-friendly umbrella, with Mario-Kart 8 Deluxe and Animal Crossing: New Horizons taking the top two spots.

Under the sea... Humongous Entertainment

Kids on screens — According to Pew Research, 89% of parents say their children between the ages of 5-11 watch YouTube videos, 81% of children 3-4 watch YouTube and even 57% of kids under the age of 2 are watching content from the Google-owned platform.

Considering that children 8-12 spend an average of 4-6 hours a day on screens, Nintendo needs all the help it can get to grab more of that screentime.