Nintendo's Mario-themed Switch just dropped. Here's how you can get it.

Nintendo has a Mario-themed Switch now, but you'll have to hurry up to buy it or be left behind. The offer comes around the same time of the release of Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury, and we are going to frank with you here: this limited edition Switch will most likely sell out rapidly and it's not clear when or even if they will be restocked.

The Mario-themed Nintendo Switch is selling for $300 and can be bought at both Best Buy and Target. The design for the Switch includes a bold red console and Joy-Cons alongside a Nintendo Switch dock. There is also blue detail for the Joy-Con grip as well as the Joy-Con wrist straps. This particular Nintendo Switch comes with its own red and blue edition carrying case with the various popular Mario symbols and signs. You also get a screen protector, which is a bonus.

Background — In 2020, Nintendo pulled another theme-friendly move by introducing the Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Switch. It was a limited time offer and an instant hit among Animal Crossing fans.

Here's another look at Nintendo's latest:

Nintendo / Target

Nintendo / Target

Nintendo / Target

It's a standard Switch console, not Lite, so you can play in TV, tabletop, and handheld mode. An important note, though: the Mario-themed Switch does not come with Super Mario 3D World and Bowser's Fury. You will have to put down another $60 for that title. But if you're a hardcore Mario fan, you were probably already planning to do that anyway.