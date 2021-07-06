Nintendo's new OLED Switch has 4 huge updates for handheld gamers

Gaming
For anyone playing handheld, the improvements will make a big difference.
Nintendo’s long-rumored Nintendo Switch upgrade, the Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) is finally upon us, and while it may fall short on the rumored (and hoped-for) graphical improvements, there are several new features that should appeal to anyone playing their console handheld.
By far the biggest win for handheld Switch players is the new Switch’s new 7-inch OLED display. OLED might not be on the bleeding edge of display technology (the PlayStation’s Vita handheld had an OLED screen in 2012), but for anyone who wants to game on-the-go, it marks a significant improvement over the original Switch’s 6.2-inch LCD display.