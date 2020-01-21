Nintendo patents stylus attachment for Switch JoyCon

Nintendo seems more and more enamored with the Switch’s handheld mode. Siliconera has spotted a Nintendo patent (published last Thursday but first filed in June) for a stylus attachment to its JoyCon rails.

Joy — Essentially it’s a tiny nub that one could use as a pen while the JoyCon are detached. Unlike Nintendo’s recently released standalone stylus, this system would allow players to use the JoyCon’s buttons and HD rumble functions for additional inputs and feedback. Currently, users can only enable the console’s buttons or its touchscreen inputs at once with the same hand — this would change those play dynamics for developers entirely.