Nintendo Switch app finally lets you see if your friends are online

The 2.0.0 update for the mobile Nintendo Switch Online app is here, and it includes some clutch additions that fans have been clamoring for, including the ability to see your own friend code, change your online status, and — most importantly — observing which of your friends is currently enjoying their Nintendo Switch.

Yes, we know it's hard to believe, but the Nintendo Switch mobile app lacked the Panopticon-esque feature of showing which of your friends are online at any given time. That is, until today. (You could do all these things on your actual Switch, however.)

Given Nintendo's historic lack of multiplayer focus, this isn't exactly a huge shock, but it's still pretty funny that they're adding these kind of basic features to a mobile app after five years of service. Users apparently agree with the Tokyo giant on this one, as the iOS version of the app has a measly 2.9 stars out of 5. (For comparison's sake, I found an ancient app that sparks and makes annoying stun gun noises with a 3.3.) Here's hoping this new and improved version can boost that number a little bit.

Better late than never. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In other Nintendo Switch Online news, the company recently added certified gaming classic The Legend of Zelda: Majora's Mask to its Expansion Pack service. Majora's Mask is indeed one of the best N64 games of all time, but given that the Expansion Pack costs $30 a year for the right to play some (poorly) emulated games, we still think it's a pretty bad deal.