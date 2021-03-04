At long last the time draws near: Nintendo is getting ready to unveil an updated version of its Switch console. The new Switch will be made with a larger Samsung-made OLED display for playing in handheld mode, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The news will come as no surprise to those who, like us, have been waiting on an updated version of the Switch since rumors of it first began making the rounds in August of last year. At that point, though, we knew very little about Nintendo’s actual plans, save for the fact that there were, indeed, plans.

This week’s report clarifies that Samsung will produce a 7-inch, 720p OLED panel for the Switch Pro (or whatever Nintendo decides to call it). Samsung could start production as early as June, sources say, with an initial monthly target of just about a million units. The displays could start shipping to assemblers around July.

An updated Switch could be just the push Nintendo needs to keep sales of its four-year-old console high through 2021. The OLED screen would likely boost the console’s handheld battery life, too. But as long-time Nintendo fans know, the company doesn’t need high-def displays to do what it does best.

The console wars are on — Nintendo’s Switch sold exceptionally well in 2020, with the console selling more than 11.5 million units during the year’s fourth quarter alone. The console is now on track to outsell the Game Boy Advance, one of Nintendo’s most popular devices ever.

But the end of 2020 brought in some steep competition for Nintendo. Microsoft released the Xbox Series X and Series S, along with subscription service Game Pass, and Sony unleashed the powerhouse PlayStation 5 not long after.

The only thing holding Sony and Microsoft back from dominating the market, really, is a severe supply shortage. Nintendo knows it needs to step up its game if it wants to have any chance at carrying its winning streak through 2021.

Does Nintendo need HD? — Nintendo has never been about top-notch graphics. The company has always focused on novel game-playing methods and a tried-and-true lineup of exclusives over graphics supremacy.

But it’s 2021, and the people want 4K output and ray tracing and teraflops. The Switch can’t do any of those things right now. From purely a business standpoint, Nintendo will have a much smoother time competing with the Series X and the PS5 with a graphics powerhouse in its lineup.

The prospect of a 720p OLED handheld screen isn’t super exciting all on its own — these days we’re not playing on-the-go much, after all — but there’s much we still don’t know about the Switch Pro. If earlier rumors are to be believed, the updated Switch will also include 4K output, which would likely mean a more powerful docking station. Maybe even a dock with a dedicated GPU and more processing power.

And just one more thing: re-releasing the Switch could be just the opportunity Nintendo needs to update its Joy-Con controllers. Let’s have that conversation, Nintendo.