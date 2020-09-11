Here's what Nintendo's super-limited Game & Watch handheld will have to offer

Nintendo wants to give everyone a glimpse into its rich history by way of the Game & Watch. A video giving us a closer look at the collectible system it revealed last week is up on YouTube right now, and more details about pre-orders will appear on the website soon. This is the perfect opportunity for hardcore Nintendo fans to take a trip down memory lane and experience the handheld gaming device that came out in Japan in 1980. Here's what it looks like.

What else does it have? — The special Game & Watch comes with the original Super Mario Bros. game and a digital clock. The company adds, "When you’re not saving the Mushroom Kingdom, check out the included digital clock. As time passes, 1 of 35 different animations may play [...] including some guest appearances from Mario’s friends and foes."

The hardware for the retro device is straightforward and weighs only .15 lbs. Nintendo says that the device runs on a lithium-ion battery and can play up to eight hours. Its charging time runs 3.5 hours. The only catch is that the systems will arrive in limited quantities. So if you're interested, keep an eye on Nintendo's website for more pre-order information.

Nintendo knows what it's doing — Unlike other companies, COVID-19 has ended up being profitable for Nintendo. In the first three months of 2020 alone, it sold 3.3 million consoles. Its digital sales have skyrocketed thanks to popular titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons and it's only getting better for the company.

With Game & Watch soon in the market, Nintendo not only has a chance to give everyone a good dose of nostalgia; it could make another round of dough and show rivals how to dominate the video gaming — constantly.