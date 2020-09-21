This 2019 sci-fi smash hit game is 50% off, but time is running out

There are a ton of open-world, RPG adventure games out there, but few developers have the know-how and experience to make a truly compelling game you want to return to again and again. Obsidian is unquestionably one of those houses — and right now the company's most brazen, entertaining, and beautiful games is on sale for a deep discount. That title is The Outer Worlds, a massive role-playing / action title that takes you on an intergalactic journey with a thrilling single-player narrative that will stick with you long after you stop playing (and that will be a while — this is a big game). Right now the game is on sale on the Epic Store for 50% off its MSRP ($59.99), meaning you get AAA gaming with hours of enormous playability at the cut-rate price of $29.99.

The Outer Worlds follows in the footsteps of Obsidian's Fallout: New Vegas, but significantly ups the ante, both in terms of graphics, size, and storyline. The game takes place on an alternate timeline of our history, like a strange mashup of Bioshock and Fallout... but in space. The year is 2285, and megacorporations founded in the early 1900s have colonized space and started to terraform alien worlds. You wake up from cryosleep having traveled to Halcyon, a star system with six planets. "The Stranger," as you're known, must investigate what's gone wrong with the colony and try to salvage the people that are left.

The core plot of the game as it's sold is terrific and will offer a lot for players who like to make decisions that impact the outcome of a game. If you spent hours wandering around the Fallout universes trying to build alliances and laser your enemies, you'll feel right at home here. The game also has a new expansion called Peril on Gorgon, if you just can't get enough of this insanity.

Not only is the game a thrilling adventure with an engaging story, but the ultra-corporate, commercialized world it depicts also offers some really smart commentary on the planet we inhabit right now. You'd be hard-pressed to find a better adventure to take you out of our reality (the worst, really) and into something... well, not exactly better... but a lot more fun. So what are you waiting for? Head over to the Epic Store and get off this rock.

