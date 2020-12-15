One of 2019's most acclaimed games is 40% off right now

Good finds
You might want to sharpen that katana because where we're going, you're going to need it.
In March of 2019, FromSoftware (the studio behind Dark Souls), released Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It takes much of the beloved combat style and world-building from the Dark Souls franchise and pushes it in a new, fresh direction.
In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you play as a shinobi named Wolf in a post-feudal Japan. Without giving too much away, you're tasked with rescuing your lord. You have a sword, and you use it on many, many monsters.