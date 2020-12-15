Input Staff

One of 2019's most acclaimed games is 40% off right now

You might want to sharpen that katana because where we're going, you're going to need it.

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

In March of 2019, FromSoftware (the studio behind Dark Souls), released Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It takes much of the beloved combat style and world-building from the Dark Souls franchise and pushes it in a new, fresh direction.

Supernatural post-feudal Japan

In Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice you play as a shinobi named Wolf in a post-feudal Japan. Without giving too much away, you're tasked with rescuing your lord. You have a sword, and you use it on many, many monsters.

