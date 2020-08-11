One of Bethesda's most underrated games is on sale right now for 80% off

If you're a fan of the Bioshock series, the newer Resident Evil games, the Dead Space series, and / or Alien Isolation, you're in for a treat. One of gaming's biggest sleeper hits in recent memory is on sale for a ridiculously low price right now, and you'd be crazy not to take the leap.

That game is Prey, produced by Arkane Studios (the brand behind the Dishonored series), which was originally released in 2017. Right now you can get the full version of the game for the insanely low price of $5.85 on Gamebillet (don't worry, it's legit), where the title is on sale until August 17. Once you purchase the game you'll get a Steam code, so keep in mind you need a Steam account to download and play.

But once you do download it, you'll find yourself mesmerized by the incredible visuals and deep storytelling that makes Prey one of the most compelling, exciting, and frankly terrifying FPS / adventure games ever made. In the game, you take on the role of Morgan Yu, a researcher aboard a satellite orbiting the Moon (hell yeah). You wake up to find something has gone very wrong... and the ship is overrun with an enemy called the Typhon, an alien species that uses physical and psychic energy in violent ways. The story has tons of twists and turns and really compelling characters, and the enemies in the game constantly surprise. If you love the lush graphics and single-player narrative of Bioshock: Infinite, you'll feel right at home with Prey.

It's sort of a mystery as to why this game never got the acclaim some of its counterparts received, but now you can experience the magic all by yourself for a staggeringly low price. Go get it!

