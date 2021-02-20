One of Bethesda's grungiest FPS games is free on PC right now

Good Finds
Nothing beats free especially when everyone had to pay full price up until a few days ago.
If you don't have any more games on the "to-play" list after the last year of quarantine, Rage 2, the epic and irreverent shooter game is going FREE at the perfect time.
Bless the gods, Epic Games is giving away the wild first-person shooter Rage 2 for PC completely free.
(Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.)