One of gaming's most controversial trilogies is finally on Switch, and it's only $35 right now

Everybody has an opinion on BioShock; you love it, you hate it, you've suffered an hourlong mansplanation about its Randian influence after making the mistake of mentioning it to a cute guy at the bar. No matter where you land in that conversation, there's no denying the series' role as a genre-defining force for first-person shooters.

The first title marked its 10-year anniversary in 2017 and it's been seven years since the third installment, BioShock Infinite, was released, but the game somehow manages to always be relevant, especially now. There's just something about atmospheric, post-apocalyptic horror sci-fi that really strikes a chord these days... Anyway, if the news that a fourth BioShock is finally on the way has you itching to replay the first three, you're in luck: the entire BioShock collection for Nintendo Switch is on sale right now on Amazon for only $35.

BioShock

Welcome back — That's three brilliant games — BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, and BioShock Infinite — for 30 percent off the normal price. Nintendo only added BioShock to its library this past May, so good on you if you decided to wait a bit before purchasing. The best part: they're Switch games so you can play them in handheld mode wherever you want.

It feels like we just stopped arguing about whether BioShock (1) or Infinite is the superior title (sorry, as always, to the middle child), but considering everything else on our minds these days, it should be a relief to dive back into that debate. Return to Rapture, give yourself a good spook, and brush up on your combat skills so you can be a worthy opponent for whatever version of Big Daddy we get this time around.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.