One of the greatest survival-horror games of all time is 60% off right now

There is no end to the hype around the Resident Evil series. More than 20 years into its reign, the survival-horror franchise has seen a lot of hits (and some woeful misses we'll just pretend never happened) and is gearing up for yet another release in May. But some of its best titles are still fresh on our minds, especially the widely-loved Resident Evil 2 remake that dropped in 2019.

If reviewers' praise didn't convince you the first time around, Walmart and PSN are now running a killer deal on the title, marking it down by 60 percent. The Deluxe Edition is only $19.99 on the PlayStation Store, an absolute steal compared to its original $49.99. Otherwise, Resident Evil 2 is down to $19.93 on Walmart.

Input may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article. We only include products that have been independently selected by Input’s editorial team.

The Resident Evil 2 remake was released in January 2019 for Windows, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Despite it being billed as a revamped version of the original 1998 release, it turned out to be very much its own game, to players' delight. It's widely considered one of the best Resident Evil titles — making it the perfect primer for the upcoming drop this spring.